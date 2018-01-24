North Texas restaurant calls out customers on social media for n - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

North Texas restaurant calls out customers on social media for not paying their bills

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
MANSFIELD, TX (KXXV) -

A restaurant in North Texas is calling out customers on social media for not paying their bills. 

Our Place Restaurant in Mansfield posted surveillance images and videos on their Facebook page of the suspects that left the restaurant without paying. 

The latest incident occurred on Jan. 21 but the restaurant has done this since last year. 

