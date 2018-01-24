Poisoned puppy found in ditch covered in blood

Ricardo the 4-month-old puppy was found bleeding alone in a ditch (Source: Reggie's Friends)

A 4-month-old puppy who was found bleeding in a ditch is now beginning to recover.

Reggie's Friends, a Texas dog rescue, said a man was on a long-distance bike ride when he saw the puppy lying in a blood-soaked quilt.

The man called the rescue and the puppy, named Ricardo, was taken to an ER vet clinic where it was determined the dog ingested rat poison.

The dog was covered in blood, had blood leaking from his mouth, was lethargic and not very responsive, the rescue said.

The dog made it through the night and is getting better. He is now eating and able to hold his head up.

"We are still not out of the woods, but a vast improvement compared to yesterday," the rescue organization said.

Reggie's friends has started a YouCaring donation fund for the puppy, which has a goal of $4,000 to pay for Ricardo's medical fees.

