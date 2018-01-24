Woman in hospital after driving the wrong direction near Killeen-Fort Hood Airport

Killeen police said they are working a major accident near the Killeen-Fort Hood Airport.

Police said the crash was caused by a reckless driver on State Highway 201 near Ivy Mountain Road.

The driver, a woman in a white Nissan, was reportedly driving east in westbound lanes.

When police arrived, they saw that the woman had run into a curb and wrecked her car.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

If you are driving near the area, police ask that you drive with caution as officers work the scene.

