UMHB Receiving Votes in Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 25 Poll

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team is again receiving votes in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 25 Poll. This is the second consecutive poll in which the Cru has received votes, another first in program history.

The Cru women received votes totaling two points as the only American Southwest Conference program mentioned in this week’s ranking. Amherst College was a unanimous #1 pick with eight first-place votes and 200 total points again this week. Trinity University is ranked 16th with 86 total points as the only other Texas school to receive votes.

UMHB is 15-3 overall and 8-2 in ASC play on the season after topping Concordia Texas 78-68 last Saturday. The Cru returns to action with a 5:30 PM home game against Howard Payne University Thursday evening at the Mayborn Campus Center.

The WBCA NCAA Division III Coaches Poll Committee is made up of nine head coaches at Division III institutions. All are members of the WBCA. The 2017-18 committee members are Mary Beth Spirk, non-voting chair (Moravian), Kristen Dowling (Claremont-Mudd-Scripps), Renee DeVarney (Swarthmore), Jessica Ott (Alverno), Kate Pearson (Cabrini), Jennifer Reimer (Case Western Reserve), Alex Richey (Oglethorpe), Dan Roiger (Saint Lawrence) and Kelly Thompson (Roger Williams).