Baylor Baseball’s Langeliers Named D1Baseball Preseason All-American

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball sophomore catcher Shea Langeliers was named a first-team preseason All-American by D1Baseball.com, the website announced Tuesday.

Earlier this month Langeliers was also named a Perfect Game/Rawlings second-team preseason All-American. The preseason accolades mark the first time for the program to have back-to-back years with preseason All-Americans (Troy Montemayor, 2017) since 2004 and 2005.

One of 18 first-team honorees and one of 72 on the three-team list, Langeliers was the first freshman in Baylor baseball history last season to earn Freshman All-American honors from three or more different publications as he was by Baseball America, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings.

The Keller, Texas native was named to the 2017 All-Big 12 second team and Big 12 All-Freshman team as well. During the 2017 season, he hit .313 with 43 runs, 66 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 38 RBI, 114 total bases and 24 walks. He also threw out 26 base stealers at a 44 percent rate with a .991 fielding percentage in 55 starts. He set the BU freshman catcher home run record and was one shy of tying the program’s all-time freshman home run record (Max Muncy, 11, 2010).

