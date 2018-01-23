Man arrested after threatening to kill his child's grandparents

A man is in jail after threatening to kill his child's grandparents.

Bellmead police arrived at a home on the 4700 block of Bellmead Drive on Jan. 22 just after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found Timothy Turner, 31, on the scene in possession of a machete and hunting knife. A witness on scene told police that Turner had come to the home earlier in the day threatening to kill everyone.

The grandparents are on the child's mother's side. Witnesses also said that Turner had swung the machete at them when they tried to intervene.

Turner was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threat and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

