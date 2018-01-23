Man arrested after threatening to kill his child's grandparents

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>
A warrant has been issued for the 2016 murder of an AT&T worker in Waco.More >>
At least 16 people skiing on the slopes of a volcano in central Japan were injured by flying rocks during a surprise eruption and a subsequent avalanche Tuesday, and one person later died.More >>
