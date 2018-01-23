McLennan Baseball No. 5 in Perfect Game preseason rankings - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan Baseball No. 5 in Perfect Game preseason rankings

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

McLennan Baseball will begin the 2018 season as No. 5 in the nation according to Perfect Game’s Preseason JUCO Top 25 released today.

San Jacinto (Texas) is ranked first, followed by Chipola (Florida) in second, Walters State (Tennessee) in third and Southern Nevada in fourth.

Howard, a Region V foe for the Highlanders, is ninth. Grayson and Weatherford, also competitors in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with the Highlanders, are in at 19th and 24th, respectively.

The Highlanders open the season Friday, hosting Angelina for a noon doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark. McLennan will face Howard and Chipola along with Northwest Florida State (eighth) at the Tournament of Champions Feb. 9-10 in Houston. The squad will then meet up with San Jacinto for a home-and-home series in March.

