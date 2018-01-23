Texas beer will debut 'Shiner Country' commercial during Super Bowl

A Texas brewery is debuting its first Super Bowl commercial with a $1.2 million price tag.

My SA reported that the makers of Shiner said that the ad will debut in the state during the Super Bowl next month. Spoetzl Brewery will also air the commercial with other televised sporting events on broadcasts as well.

The brewery is also holding a sweepstake to give someone a chance to win a "Big-Game Backyard Party with Wade Bowen." The contest winner will receive a party with food and Shiner (of course!) and a concert from Texas country artist Wade Bowen on Feb. 4.

