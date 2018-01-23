CTX photographer starts Waco photo series

November 30th, 2017 is a day that forever changed the life of Pedro Benavides.More >>
November 30th, 2017 is a day that forever changed the life of Pedro Benavides.More >>
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.More >>
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.More >>
A warrant has been issued for the 2016 murder of an AT&T worker in Waco.More >>
A warrant has been issued for the 2016 murder of an AT&T worker in Waco.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>