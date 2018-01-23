Monthly mobile food distribution program for veterans to open in Temple

Central Texas Food Bank is partnering with the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System to open its second mobile food pantry site specifically for veterans.

The new site will be located in Temple at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System every fourth Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The new site will begin Thursday, Jan. 25.

The expansion is part of the Veterans Party Pilot program from Feeding America. The program's first mobile pantry food distribution began in Austin. Since Aug. 2017, this location has served 2,345 clients in need.

The Feeding America network of 200 food banks provides food assistance to every county in the United States.

Last year, the Central Texas Food Bank mobile program provided over 2.6 million pounds of food to 55,609 households throughout 21 counties.

