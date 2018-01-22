Texas tops Iowa State

Freshman Mo Bamba scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Texas over Iowa State 73-57 Monday night.



The Longhorns led the entire way in a game they needed after a 35-point blowout loss over the weekend at West Virginia, the worst loss in coach Shaka Smart's career. The win also kept the Longhorns (13-7, 4-4 Big 12) off the bottom of the Big 12 standings nearing the halfway point of the conference season. Texas finished last in the Big 12 last season.



At 6-foot-11 with long arms and quick hands, Bamba has been a force under the basket on both ends of the court. The nation's second-leading shot blocker had three more against the Cylcones, and even stepped out to make two 3-pointers, a season high.



Kerwin Roach II added 22 points for Texas. Roach made four 3-pointers and teamed with Bamba with assists on a layup and dunk early to spark the Longhorns' offense.



Cameron Lard had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Iowa State (11-8, 2-6).



BIG PICTURE



Iowa State: The Cyclones' growing pains continue. After knocking off then-No. 8 Texas Tech at home in their biggest win of the season, any confidence left from that win disappeared quickly under Roach's early long-range shooting and the dominant presence of Bamba underneath.



Texas: The Longhorns are a different team at home. In a span of 12 days, they have two wins on their home court against ranked teams and, despite a paltry crowd Monday night, came out as the aggressor against Iowa State after the exhausting weekend trip and blowout loss at West Virginia.



UP NEXT



Iowa State hosts Tennessee on Saturday



Texas hosts Mississippi on Saturday



