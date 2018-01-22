Plane filled with 62 rescue animals from Puerto Rico lands in the U.S.

During the flight, a vet was on board to monitor the animals to ensure their safety. (Source: Shelley Castle Photography)

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 was filled with 62 dogs and cats - all secured with seatbelts as they listened to their flight crew - on Saturday. These PAW-sengers em-BARK-ed on the journey from Puerto Rico to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in Washington D.C. after spending months on their own after Hurricane Maria.

This was the second furry flight in the past two months.

Southwest said they received a call from the animal rescue asking for their assistance. The shelter's partner in Puerto Rico, PR Animals, needed help getting all the abandoned animals off the island after many were impacted by the hurricane.

They said the operation took months to plan with help from the TSA, the Airport Authorities, and many more groups. The organization also thanked all of the foster families who helped take care of the animals during the past few months.

During the flight, a vet was on board to monitor the animals to ensure their safety.

The airline added that the Southwest Airline Cargo Team also worked with Lucky Dog to ship more than 10,000 pounds of humanitarian supplies, including dog food and necessities to take care of the animals until they were able to be rescued.

Lucky Dog Rescue said on Sunday that 17 dogs and 4 cats from Puerto Rico have been adopted since the plane landed.

