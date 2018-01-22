Police: Man drives off after hitting 16-year-old with vehicle, arrested 2 hours later

The Belton Police Department said that a 16-year-old girl has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on N. Industrial Park Rd. on Saturday.

Police said the girl was jogging in the area around 7:10 p.m. when 21-year-old Juan DeLeon hit her and did not stop. A passing driver saw the girl on the ground and contacted police.

Police identified DeLeon as a suspect 2 hours after the accident.

He is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

