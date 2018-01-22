Belton ISD student dies days after hit-and-run while jogging

Rachael Westberg was hit while on a jog on Jan. 20. (Source: GoFundMe)

A Belton ISD student has died after a hit-and-run on Jan. 20, Belton ISD said.

The district identified her as 16-year-old Rachael Westberg, a student at Belton New Tech High School.

The Belton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on N. Industrial Park Rd.

On Thursday, Westburg was declared legally brain dead. Her family said she will be donating her organs, according to a GoFundMe.

Police said the girl was jogging in the area around 7:10 p.m. when 21-year-old Juan DeLeon hit her and did not stop. A passing driver saw the girl on the ground and contacted police.

Police identified DeLeon as a suspect 2 hours after the accident.

He is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Belton ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon released the following statement:

Rachael Westberg will always be remembered as a sweet and caring young lady who was loved by her peers. She was a memeber of the Belton High School Bel Canto Choir and was known for her beautiful voice and being a dedicated student."

