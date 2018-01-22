Belton ISD student dies days after hit-and-run while jogging - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Belton ISD student dies days after hit-and-run while jogging

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Rachael Westberg was hit while on a jog on Jan. 20. (Source: GoFundMe) Rachael Westberg was hit while on a jog on Jan. 20. (Source: GoFundMe)
Juan DeLeon (Source: Bell County Jail) Juan DeLeon (Source: Bell County Jail)
A Belton ISD student has died after a hit-and-run on Jan. 20, Belton ISD said.

The district identified her as 16-year-old Rachael Westberg, a student at Belton New Tech High School.

The Belton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on N. Industrial Park Rd.

On Thursday, Westburg was declared legally brain dead. Her family said she will be donating her organs, according to a GoFundMe

Police said the girl was jogging in the area around 7:10 p.m. when 21-year-old Juan DeLeon hit her and did not stop. A passing driver saw the girl on the ground and contacted police. 

Police identified DeLeon as a suspect 2 hours after the accident. 

He is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $75,000 bond. 

Belton ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon released the following statement: 

Rachael Westberg will always be remembered as a sweet and caring young lady who was loved by her peers. She was a memeber of the Belton High School Bel Canto Choir and was known for her beautiful voice and being a dedicated student."

