Texas A&M Davis Named Co-SEC Player of the Week - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas A&M Davis Named Co-SEC Player of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M junior Tyler Davis was honored Monday as the Co-SEC Player of the Week after helping the Aggies return to the win column by producing back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Ole Miss and Missouri.

Davis averaged 15.5 points and 13.0 rebounds in the pair of Aggie victories while compiling four assists with three blocks. Last Tuesday against the Rebels, Davis made 8-of-14 shot attempts to record 20 points and reach the 20-point mark for the 10th time in his career. Returning to the court Saturday against Missouri, Davis posted his 13th career (seventh this season) double-double, scoring 11 points and posting a game-high 14 rebounds which moved him into sole possession of 16th on Texas A&M’s career rebound list, passing Carroll Broussard (596, 1959-62). Davis (603) stands out as just the 16th player in Texas A&M history to record 600 career rebounds.

The accolade is the second career SEC Player of the Week honor for Davis as well as the third weekly recognition for Texas A&M this season after Admon Gilder was named SEC Player of the Week on Nov. 13 and Savion Flagg was selected as SEC Freshman of the Week on Dec. 26.

Davis shared this week’s honor with Florida’s Jalen Hudson.

The Aggies are back in action Tuesday night when they face LSU inside the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, La., at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Coach says late 6-month-old son is source of inspiration

    Coach says late 6-month-old son is source of inspiration

    Monday, January 22 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-01-22 23:51:44 GMT

    In 2017, Head Football Coach Matt Rodgers and the Methodist Children's Home Bulldogs won their first-ever state title in the program's 8-year history.

    More >>

    In 2017, Head Football Coach Matt Rodgers and the Methodist Children's Home Bulldogs won their first-ever state title in the program's 8-year history.

    More >>

  • Super Bowl, super-expensive ticket prices

    Super Bowl, super-expensive ticket prices

    Monday, January 22 2018 5:57 PM EST2018-01-22 22:57:04 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 6:04 PM EST2018-01-22 23:04:48 GMT
    The average price for tickets for this year’s Super Bowl between New England and Philadelphia are the most expensive for a Super Bowl ever. (Source: Vivid Seats)The average price for tickets for this year’s Super Bowl between New England and Philadelphia are the most expensive for a Super Bowl ever. (Source: Vivid Seats)

    The average price for tickets for this year’s Super Bowl between New England and Philadelphia are the most expensive for a Super Bowl ever.

    More >>

    The average price for tickets for this year’s Super Bowl between New England and Philadelphia are the most expensive for a Super Bowl ever.

    More >>

  • Kalani Brown Selected Big 12 Player of the Week

    Kalani Brown Selected Big 12 Player of the Week

    Monday, January 22 2018 4:17 PM EST2018-01-22 21:17:57 GMT
    After leading the Lady Bears to a 2-0 week, Baylor junior Kalani Brown was selected Big 12 Player of the Week. It is her first conference weekly award of the season and the fourth of her career. The Slidell, La. native, who leads the nation in field goal percentage this season (.706), shot .639 (23-36) from the floor and .706 (12-17) from the foul line in the two-game stretch. Brown netted a team-high 25 points in 33 minutes on the road at Iowa State, while adding nine rebounds, fou...More >>
    After leading the Lady Bears to a 2-0 week, Baylor junior Kalani Brown was selected Big 12 Player of the Week. It is her first conference weekly award of the season and the fourth of her career. The Slidell, La. native, who leads the nation in field goal percentage this season (.706), shot .639 (23-36) from the floor and .706 (12-17) from the foul line in the two-game stretch. Brown netted a team-high 25 points in 33 minutes on the road at Iowa State, while adding nine rebounds, fou...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly