Texas A&M Davis Named Co-SEC Player of the Week

Texas A&M junior Tyler Davis was honored Monday as the Co-SEC Player of the Week after helping the Aggies return to the win column by producing back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Ole Miss and Missouri.

Davis averaged 15.5 points and 13.0 rebounds in the pair of Aggie victories while compiling four assists with three blocks. Last Tuesday against the Rebels, Davis made 8-of-14 shot attempts to record 20 points and reach the 20-point mark for the 10th time in his career. Returning to the court Saturday against Missouri, Davis posted his 13th career (seventh this season) double-double, scoring 11 points and posting a game-high 14 rebounds which moved him into sole possession of 16th on Texas A&M’s career rebound list, passing Carroll Broussard (596, 1959-62). Davis (603) stands out as just the 16th player in Texas A&M history to record 600 career rebounds.

The accolade is the second career SEC Player of the Week honor for Davis as well as the third weekly recognition for Texas A&M this season after Admon Gilder was named SEC Player of the Week on Nov. 13 and Savion Flagg was selected as SEC Freshman of the Week on Dec. 26.

Davis shared this week’s honor with Florida’s Jalen Hudson.

The Aggies are back in action Tuesday night when they face LSU inside the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, La., at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPNU.