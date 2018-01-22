ASC Men's Basketball Players of the Week - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

ASC Men's Basketball Players of the Week

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball player Shaq Martin has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for the week ending January 21st. Martin is the first UMHB men’s player to win a weekly conference honor this season.

Martin, a junior forward from Killeen Ellison High School, poured in a team-high 21 points to help lead the Cru to a 102-98 victory over Concordia Texas last Saturday. He hit 8-12 from the field and buried three three-pointers. Martin also added four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots in his second start of the season. The win helped pull the Cru to within a half-game of the Tornados for second place in the ASC West Division standings.

The UMHB men are 13-5 overall and have a 6-4 mark in ASC play. The Cru will host Howard Payne University and Sul Ross State University for key ASC West Division games this Thursday and Saturday.

