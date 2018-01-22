Free income tax preparation offered for Central Texans

NeighborWorks Waco and the AARP Tax-Aide Program are offering a free income tax preparation for Central Texas taxpayers.

The program has been servicing the area for over 20 years with the support of NeighborWorks Waco.

NeighborWorks said that in 2017, over $6 million was refunded to Central Texans. Last year, AARP sites provided over 1,500 families in McLennan County with services.

Any family or individual is eligible for free tax preparation services, although sites may not be prepared to review more complex returns, such as those who own rental property or are self-employed.

The sites are located at the following:

NeighborWorks Waco - 922 Franklin Ave. in Waco

(254) 752-1647

Opened Tuesday and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Opens 2/1 and closes 4/17

Providence Hospital, Young Tower - 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco

(254) 751-4000

Opened Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Opens 2/1 and closes 4/17

First Baptist Church Hewitt - 301 S. First St. in Hewitt

(254) 214-9123

Opened Tuesday and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

By appointment only on Wednesdays

Opens 2/1 and closes 4/17

First Methodist Church of Fairfield - 201 N. Mount St. in Fairfield

(979) 389-2225

Opened Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Opens 2/1 and closes 4/12

Bring an official photo I.D., a social security card/ITIN letter for each taxpayer and claimed dependent, all income or IRS documentation such as 2017 W-2; 1098 or 1099 forms, real estate tax paid in 2017, self-employment income/expenses; 1098-T forms, etc.

