Free income tax preparation offered for Central Texans - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Free income tax preparation offered for Central Texans

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(KXXV) -

NeighborWorks Waco and the AARP Tax-Aide Program are offering a free income tax preparation for Central Texas taxpayers.

The program has been servicing the area for over 20 years with the support of NeighborWorks Waco. 

NeighborWorks said that in 2017, over $6 million was refunded to Central Texans. Last year, AARP sites provided over 1,500 families in McLennan County with services.

Any family or individual is eligible for free tax preparation services, although sites may not be prepared to review more complex returns, such as those who own rental property or are self-employed. 

The sites are located at the following:

NeighborWorks Waco - 922 Franklin Ave. in Waco
(254) 752-1647
Opened Tuesday and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Opens 2/1 and closes 4/17
Providence Hospital, Young Tower - 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco
(254) 751-4000
Opened Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Opens 2/1 and closes 4/17
First Baptist Church Hewitt - 301 S. First St. in Hewitt
(254) 214-9123
Opened Tuesday and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
By appointment only on Wednesdays
Opens 2/1 and closes 4/17
First Methodist Church of Fairfield - 201 N. Mount St. in Fairfield
(979) 389-2225
Opened Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Opens 2/1 and closes 4/12

Bring an official photo I.D., a social security card/ITIN letter for each taxpayer and claimed dependent, all income or IRS documentation such as 2017 W-2; 1098 or 1099 forms, real estate tax paid in 2017, self-employment income/expenses; 1098-T forms, etc.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly