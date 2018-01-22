State asks for judge to be recused from Twin Peaks cases

A hearing for two Twin Peaks bikers to disqualify McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna took an unexpected turn on Monday after the State asked the judge to recuse himself.

The attorneys of Billy McRee and Jorge Salinas both asked 19th district court judge Ralph Strother to proceed with the hearing. The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office asked for the hearing to take place on Feb. 23 as originally scheduled, claiming they were not given enough notice for Monday’s hearing.

Strother said he would move ahead with the hearing. However, after the DAs Office approached the bench, Strother said he had received a motion that caught him by surprise.

The McLennan County District Attorney's Office asked the judge to recused himself from both cases. Strother said he will not voluntarily recuse from the cases.

Now, Third Administrative Judge for Judicial Region will now appoint a judge to hear whether Strother should be recused from hearing the cases.

