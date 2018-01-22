CTX Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympic Texas athletes - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympic Texas athletes

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Jan. 22 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Tommy Smith the Special Olympics Texas area director and Wes Perry the father of a Special Olympian and Polar Plunge participant.

During the interview, Smith and Perry talked about the 2018 Special Olympics Texas Annual Polar Plunge.

All community members are invited to participate in the plunge.

Proceeds will benefit Special Olympic Texas athletes.

The event will take place at the Waco Family YMCA from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Jan. 27.

For more information and registration details visit www.sotx.org/polarplunge.

