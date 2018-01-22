Fatal accident in Williamson County kills two - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fatal accident in Williamson County kills two

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Two people were killed in Williamson County after an accident Sunday night, the Sheriff's office said. 

The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck on State Highway 95 near the Bell County line. 

The pickup truck was carrying two children, a man and a woman. 

The Sheriff's Office said the man in the pickup and the driver of the sedan were killed. 

Texas Department of Public Service is investigating. 

