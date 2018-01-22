15-year-old girl shot at Italy High School recovering, asked for books

A 15-year-old girl is recovering after being shot six times in the Italy High School cafeteria on Monday morning.

Superintendent Lee Joffre said she was telling jokes and asked for books to read as she recovers. She was airlifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas after the shooting.

"It is an amazing demonstration of her strength that she was able to survive this," Joffre said.

Ellis County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, is in custody.

Sheriff Charles Edge said the boy fired several shots from a semi-automatic .380. He was confronted by an Italy ISD staff member before fleeing the cafeteria.

The suspect was stopped shortly after while still on school grounds.

It is not known how many students were in the cafeteria at the time of the shooting. All students were accounted for after the shooting.

Around 9 a.m., the Sheriff's office said students were being moved to another campus. They were later released to be reunited with family.

During a press conference, Joffre said school will be open tomorrow and grief counselors will be on campus for students.

"This morning's tragedy hits the heart of this community," Joffre said.

One student told the Associated Press that the 16-year-old boy had a violent past. She said that in the past he has created a hit list and threw objects, including a computer, at another student.

The AP said about 300 people gathered for a vigil at Central Baptist Church in Italy to pray for the wounded girl.

On Tuesday morning, the district posted on Facebook that they will be working with Ellis County law enforcement and ATF to complete additional searches of the high school.

"We are looking forward to learning from this and recovering," Joffre said during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The incident is still under investigation.

