15-year-old girl shot, suspect in custody after school shooting

A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in the Italy High School cafeteria on Monday morning.

Ellis County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, is in custody. The girl was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas with an unknown condition.

Sheriff Charles Edge said the boy fired several shots from a semi-automatic .380. He was confronted by an Italy ISD staff member before fleeing the cafeteria.

The suspect was stopped shortly after while still on school grounds.

It is not known how many students were in the cafeteria at the time of the shooting. All students were accounted for after the shooting.

Around 9 a.m., the Sheriff's office said students were being moved to another campus. They were later released to be reunited with family.

During a press conference, Superintendent Lee Joffre said school will be open tomorrow and grief counselors will be on campus for students.

"This morning's tragedy hits the heart of this community," Joffre said.

The incident is still under investigation.

