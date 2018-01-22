Playing for Rhett

This past year, Matt Rodgers, and the Methodist Children's Home bulldogs won their first ever state title in the programs 8 year history. In Fact, this was the third consecutive season that MCH made it to the state championship game- a game that seems almost as important as life itself, until we realize just how important life truly is.

On the football field, the MCH bulldogs fight to win, but in 2015, MCH Head Coach Matt Rodgers and his family were fighting an even bigger battle.

On July 8th, 2014, Matt Rodgers and his wife, Sarah, welcomed Rhett Rodgers, but the fourth member of their family was brought into the world with serious complications. After spending a little over a month in the NICU, numerous hospital visits led up to Rhett's diagnosis. Rhett was one of 7 in the United Sates diagnosed with a genetic condition that keeps children from living past their first birthday. Unfortunately on January 21, 2015 Rhett's fight came to an end.

That same year, Rhett was the inspiration for a victory that earned them a spot in their first ever state title game- they didn't win, however, it was a loss that was made bittersweet by the opposing head coach and a heartfelt token. Coach Rodgers was given a medal in Rhett's honor that read, "littlest champion."