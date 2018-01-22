Coach says late 6-month-old son is source of inspiration

In 2017, Head Football Coach Matt Rodgers and the Methodist Children's Home Bulldogs won their first-ever state title in the program's 8-year history. This was the third consecutive season that MCH made it to the state championship game.

This was a huge moment for the team and the head coach.

However, the story of the fuel behind the fire for the Bulldogs is more inspiring.

In 2015, MCH Head Coach Matt Rodgers and his family were fighting an even bigger battle than a state championship game.

On July 8, 2014, Rodgers and his family welcomed their son, Rhett Rodgers into the world. However, the fourth member of their family was born with serious complications.

After spending a little over a month in the NICU, numerous hospital visits led up to Rhett's diagnosis. Rhett was 1 of 7 in the United States diagnosed with a genetic condition that keeps children from living past their first birthday. Unfortunately, on January 21, 2015, Rhett's fight came to an end.

That same year, Rhett was the inspiration for a victory that earned them a spot in their first-ever state title game. They didn't win, however, it was a loss that was made bittersweet by the opposing head coach and a heartfelt token.

Coach Rodgers was given a medal in Rhett's honor that read, "littlest champion."

