Central Texas woman celebrates 100th birthday

A Central Texas woman is celebrating her 100th birthday!

On Sunday, Alice Smith hit a full century on this earth. It's a milestone that will do anything but slow her down.

"I feel like I may be 40 or 50, but not 100," said Smith.

A special celebration was put on by Groesbeck LTC, the nursing home where Smith works. She was treated to plenty of sweet treats, birthday hugs and a crown fit for a queen.

Smith's family also traveled from across the state to be there for her. She was joined by her three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

After treating herself to some much-deserved cake, Smith chose to share her secret to a long life well-lived.

"Running after my kids for one thing! Not drinking or smoking and just be happy," said Smith.

A joy that will carry on for many more birthdays to come.

"I want to thank everyone that wishes me well and hope that they have the same luck that I have had," said Smith.

Smith said being surrounded by her friends and family on her special day was all she could've asked for.

