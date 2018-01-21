Central Texas woman celebrates 100th birthday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas woman celebrates 100th birthday

By Holly Stouffer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
GROESBECK, TX (KXXV) -

A Central Texas woman is celebrating her 100th birthday!

On Sunday, Alice Smith hit a full century on this earth. It's a milestone that will do anything but slow her down.

"I feel like I may be 40 or 50, but not 100," said Smith.

A special celebration was put on by Groesbeck LTC, the nursing home where Smith works. She was treated to plenty of sweet treats, birthday hugs and a crown fit for a queen.

Smith's family also traveled from across the state to be there for her. She was joined by her three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

After treating herself to some much-deserved cake, Smith chose to share her secret to a long life well-lived.

"Running after my kids for one thing! Not drinking or smoking and just be happy," said Smith.

A joy that will carry on for many more birthdays to come.

"I want to thank everyone that wishes me well and hope that they have the same luck that I have had," said Smith.

Smith said being surrounded by her friends and family on her special day was all she could've asked for.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly