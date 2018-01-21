Tornado watch issued for Navarro and Freestone counties

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas including Navarro and Freestone counties up until 11 p.m.

Several areas of Central Texas have been put in a slight risk of severe storms for later this evening.

The main threat will be winds in excess of 60 mph in the strongest storms.

An isolated tornado can't be ruled out for areas northeast of a Hillsboro, Groesbeck, Centerville line. Hail up to nickel size will also be possible.

A strong winter storm is moving across the Plains today. We will be in the warm sector of the storm, allowing for thunderstorm development late this afternoon.

Storms will start to go up around 4 pm around I-35, but it should take an hour or two for them to organize as they move east.

These storms will likely move at 35-45mph to the northeast.

The bad news with that is lead warning time goes down some, but the good news is they will quickly move out of our area tonight.

Any severe storms should be isolated in Central Texas, but all it takes is one to go wild on us to make it a bigger event.

