No.4 Baylor tops Kansas State 75-50 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No.4 Baylor tops Kansas State 75-50

WACO, Texas (AP) - Kalani Brown had 33 points and 19 rebounds, Lauren Cox scored 16 points with a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 4 Baylor stretched its winning streak to 14 games with a 75-50 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

The Lady Bears (17-1, 7-0 Big 12) and their big post players overcame a sluggish start, going ahead to stay with a 10-0 run to end the first quarter. Baylor also scored the final 10 points before halftime.

Kayla Goth had 22 points for Kansas State (11-8, 3-5), which has lost 28 straight games against Baylor and was outrebounded 69-24.

Freshman Alexis Morris added 12 points for Baylor, including a couple of 3-pointers on plays called by coach Kim Mulkey.

The Lady Bears had six turnovers in the game's first 6 1/2 minutes, with K-State trapping and doing all it could to keep the ball out of the hands of the 6-foot-7 Brown and 6-4 Cox. That only worked so long.

Baylor got even at 9-all on a three-point play by Brown, who reacted emphatically by slapping her hands together after making the basket before the tying free throw. Brown then made a tiebreaking layup to put the Lady Bears ahead to stay.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Like most teams, the Wildcats could only contain Baylor for a short time. Kansas State's last win over Baylor was on Jan. 27, 2004. Baylor won by 30 in the Big 12 opener between the schools on Dec. 28.

Baylor: Now 7-0 in Big 12 play for the sixth time in eight years, the Lady Bears have won their conference games by an average margin of nearly 33 points. The closest was 22. Their most significant test is coming up in their next game, when they host No. 9 Texas (15-3, 6-1) in a matchup of the conference's top teams.

UP NEXT

Kansas State is home on Wednesday night to play TCU, coach Jeff Mittie's former team. The Horned Frogs (13-5, 4-3) have won four straight Big 12 games for the first time ever.

Baylor has that big game Thursday night at home against Texas, coming off a 90-39 win over Texas Tech.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • SportsMore>>

  • Alabama team, fans celebrate especially difficult title run

    Alabama team, fans celebrate especially difficult title run

    Saturday, January 20 2018 7:16 PM EST2018-01-21 00:16:38 GMT
    Sunday, January 21 2018 1:18 AM EST2018-01-21 06:18:44 GMT
    Tens of thousands of fans gathered to celebrate Alabama's latest national championship, one that was especially hard to achieve.More >>
    Tens of thousands of fans gathered to celebrate Alabama's latest national championship, one that was especially hard to achieve.More >>

  • UMHB men's basketball tops Concordia

    UMHB men's basketball tops Concordia

    Saturday, January 20 2018 10:36 PM EST2018-01-21 03:36:36 GMT
    (Source: UMHB)(Source: UMHB)
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team heated up from the field in the second half and the Cru used a balanced scoring effort to knock off Concordia Texas 102-98 in a high-scoring affair Saturday afternoon in Belton. UMHB improves to 13-5 overall and 6-4 in the American Southwest Conference with the victory. The loss drops the Tornados to 12-5 overall and 6-3 in ASC play on the year. The Cru defense gave up big in the early going, limiting the high-powered C...More >>
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team heated up from the field in the second half and the Cru used a balanced scoring effort to knock off Concordia Texas 102-98 in a high-scoring affair Saturday afternoon in Belton. UMHB improves to 13-5 overall and 6-4 in the American Southwest Conference with the victory. The loss drops the Tornados to 12-5 overall and 6-3 in ASC play on the year. The Cru defense gave up big in the early going, limiting the high-powered C...More >>

  • NTJCAC releases baseball, softball predictions

    NTJCAC releases baseball, softball predictions

    Saturday, January 20 2018 10:35 PM EST2018-01-21 03:35:09 GMT
    The McLennan baseball and softball teams are picked first and second, respectively, in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) Coaches Preseason Polls. The baseball coaches tabbed the Highlanders to claim their third consecutive confernece title in 2018, followed by Grayson in second, Cisco in third and Weatherford in fourth. The top four teams in the conference will advance to the Region V Tournament in May with the regional champion moving on to the JUCO World S...More >>
    The McLennan baseball and softball teams are picked first and second, respectively, in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) Coaches Preseason Polls. The baseball coaches tabbed the Highlanders to claim their third consecutive confernece title in 2018, followed by Grayson in second, Cisco in third and Weatherford in fourth. The top four teams in the conference will advance to the Region V Tournament in May with the regional champion moving on to the JUCO World S...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly