No.4 Baylor tops Kansas State 75-50

WACO, Texas (AP) - Kalani Brown had 33 points and 19 rebounds, Lauren Cox scored 16 points with a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 4 Baylor stretched its winning streak to 14 games with a 75-50 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

The Lady Bears (17-1, 7-0 Big 12) and their big post players overcame a sluggish start, going ahead to stay with a 10-0 run to end the first quarter. Baylor also scored the final 10 points before halftime.

Kayla Goth had 22 points for Kansas State (11-8, 3-5), which has lost 28 straight games against Baylor and was outrebounded 69-24.

Freshman Alexis Morris added 12 points for Baylor, including a couple of 3-pointers on plays called by coach Kim Mulkey.

The Lady Bears had six turnovers in the game's first 6 1/2 minutes, with K-State trapping and doing all it could to keep the ball out of the hands of the 6-foot-7 Brown and 6-4 Cox. That only worked so long.

Baylor got even at 9-all on a three-point play by Brown, who reacted emphatically by slapping her hands together after making the basket before the tying free throw. Brown then made a tiebreaking layup to put the Lady Bears ahead to stay.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Like most teams, the Wildcats could only contain Baylor for a short time. Kansas State's last win over Baylor was on Jan. 27, 2004. Baylor won by 30 in the Big 12 opener between the schools on Dec. 28.

Baylor: Now 7-0 in Big 12 play for the sixth time in eight years, the Lady Bears have won their conference games by an average margin of nearly 33 points. The closest was 22. Their most significant test is coming up in their next game, when they host No. 9 Texas (15-3, 6-1) in a matchup of the conference's top teams.

UP NEXT

Kansas State is home on Wednesday night to play TCU, coach Jeff Mittie's former team. The Horned Frogs (13-5, 4-3) have won four straight Big 12 games for the first time ever.

Baylor has that big game Thursday night at home against Texas, coming off a 90-39 win over Texas Tech.

