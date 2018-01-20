Waco ISD holds community meetings to discuss plan to save five schools

Waco ISD invited parents and members of the community to talk with the superintendent about the future of five campuses that could be shut down.

Five campuses include Alta Vista Elementary, Brooke Avenue Elementary, J.H. Hines Elementary, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School. All five campuses have all been given an improvement required rating by the state for five years and are facing the possibility of closure.

In order to avoid closure, the campuses must do well on STARR tests this spring.

Two meetings held on Saturday explained to parents and community members what the district's plan is to save the schools. There will be five more meetings this week.

Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson said the district has five main changes they want to focus on: focusing on early childhood education, improving literacy, and focusing on special programs, pushing a blended learning model to bring more technology to students and starting an in-district charter partnership with Prosper Waco.

Nelson also said the district will be proposing a grade-level realignment.

"We want to produce a product that is unprecedented. We want kids to learn at a level they have never learned before. And it requires a level of hard work, dedication and commitment. But we will get the job done," Nelson said.

The proposed plan will go to the school board on Thursday and the board will send a proposal to the state for approval by March 1st.

