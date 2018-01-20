Water boil notice lifted for Hillsboro

The water boil notice has been lifted as of Jan. 21 at 1:24 p.m.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Hillsboro public water system to issue a water boil notice due to reduced distribution system pressure caused by a water line break.

The city is advising to boil all water prior consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system will notify customers when water is safe for drinking.

For more information call 254-337-0323.