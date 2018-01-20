Police warning citizens of phone scammers

The Waco Police Department is asking the public to be vigilant about scams going around targeting mostly the elderly.

On Jan. 19 a victim got a call from a man telling her that he had a large sum of money but he needed $300 to get it and she would get $1,000 in return.

The victim was on her way to the bank to get the money and meet two other individuals supposedly coming from Austin.

She was planning to meet them at the bank.

The victim forgot her purse and could not get the money.

On her way back home to get her purse she saw an officer and told them about the incident.

The officer spoke with the victim later at her home and the suspects continued to call her.

The used fake or spoofed caller I'd numbers.

Police said these callers are scammers.

