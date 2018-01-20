Police warning citizens of phone scammers - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police warning citizens of phone scammers

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Police Department is asking the public to be vigilant about scams going around targeting mostly the elderly. 

On Jan. 19 a victim got a call from a man telling her that he had a large sum of money but he needed $300 to get it and she would get $1,000 in return. 

The victim was on her way to the bank to get the money and meet two other individuals supposedly coming from Austin. 

She was planning to meet them at the bank. 

The victim forgot her purse and could not get the money. 

On her way back home to get her purse she saw an officer and told them about the incident. 

The officer spoke with the victim later at her home and the suspects continued to call her. 

The used fake or spoofed caller I'd numbers. 

Police said these callers are scammers. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Zombies, Kinks bassist Jim Rodford dies at 76

    Zombies, Kinks bassist Jim Rodford dies at 76

    Saturday, January 20 2018 4:45 PM EST2018-01-20 21:45:32 GMT
    Saturday, January 20 2018 4:45 PM EST2018-01-20 21:45:32 GMT

    Jim Rodford is best known for playing bass for the Zombies, Argent and the Kinks.

    More >>

    Jim Rodford is best known for playing bass for the Zombies, Argent and the Kinks.

    More >>

  • Correction: Women's Marches story

    Correction: Women's Marches story

    Saturday, January 20 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-01-20 05:06:15 GMT
    Saturday, January 20 2018 5:08 PM EST2018-01-20 22:08:05 GMT
    Activists return to the streets a year after 1 million people rallied worldwide for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.More >>
    Activists return to the streets a year after 1 million people rallied worldwide for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.More >>

  • GOP, Democrats show no sign of retreat on shutdown's 1st day

    GOP, Democrats show no sign of retreat on shutdown's 1st day

    Saturday, January 20 2018 8:06 AM EST2018-01-20 13:06:36 GMT
    Saturday, January 20 2018 5:08 PM EST2018-01-20 22:08:02 GMT
    The government shutdown has begun, and so has the finger-pointing, with President Donald Trump saying Democrats wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.More >>
    The government shutdown has begun, and so has the finger-pointing, with President Donald Trump saying Democrats wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly