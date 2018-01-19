Texas A&M Hosts Missouri Saturday

After returning to the win column during its last outing, Texas A&M looks to continue that success Saturday afternoon when the Aggies host Missouri at 3 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

The contest will be televised on ESPN2 with Tom Hart calling the play-by-play action and Sean Farnham providing commentary. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

The Aggies (12-6; 1-5 SEC) are coming off a 71-69 home victory over Ole Miss that snapped the squad’s five-game, injury-plagued losing skid. Texas A&M, which was at full strength on the court for just the fifth game this season vs. the Rebels, shot 50.9 percent from the floor and took the lead for good as Tyler Davis corralled an offensive board and converted a put back with just 22 seconds remaining.

Davis finished with a game-high 20 points in the contest while adding 12 boards to post his 12th career double-double. On the perimeter, Duane Wilson dished out a team-leading six assists vs. the Rebels, giving the graduate transfer from Marquette 12 dimes in two games since returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for three games.

Missouri (13-5; 3-2 SEC) comes to Aggieland riding the momentum of the program’s first win over a ranked opponent in over four seasons as the Tigers defeated No. 21 Tennessee, 59-55, on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

The Tiger basketball program is enjoying a resurgence under first-year head coach Cuonzo Martin, despite losing the nation’s No. 1 incoming freshman Michael Porter, Jr., to injury in the season’s opening weeks.

Graduate transfer Kassius Robertson paces the Tigers in scoring as the 6-foot-3 guard averages 15.6 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Senior forward Jordan Barnett is also enjoying a solid campaign as he has produced 14.8 points and a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per contest this season.