Police search for person of interest in burglary case - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police search for person of interest in burglary case

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Killeen PD) (Source: Killeen PD)
(Source: Killeen PD) (Source: Killeen PD)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Killeen police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary case. 

Police said that the bingo hall located at 205 E. Hallmark Avenue was burglarized in the early mornings hours of Jan. 19.

The man pictured is a person of interest. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly