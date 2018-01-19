Police search for person of interest in burglary case

Killeen police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary case.

Police said that the bingo hall located at 205 E. Hallmark Avenue was burglarized in the early mornings hours of Jan. 19.

The man pictured is a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.