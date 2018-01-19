Van Wagenen promoted to Brigadier General

The First Cavalry Division, the largest division on Fort Hood, has a new general.

Colonel Matthew Van Wagenen was promoted this afternoon to Brigadier General.

Family and friends from all over the world, as well as Soldiers from the six 1st Cavalry brigades, gathered at Cooper Field to watch as Mrs. Van Wagenen proudly pinned the star on her husband's chest.

The new general said its a day he will remember for the rest of his life.

"My advice is do the best you can in the position the Army gives you every day, and the rest will take care of itself. I spoke the truth today when I said when I stood here three years ago taking brigade command, I never thought I'd ever dream of coming back here again and being a general officer," BG Matthew Van Wagenen said.

Brigadier General Van Wagenen added he hopes his men know he's doing the most he can for them, and he understands the gravity of the responsibility he has come into.

