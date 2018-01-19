Twin Peaks attorney files motion to disqualify District Attorney

A Twin Peaks attorney has filed a motion to disqualify the McLennan County District Attorney's office and have District Attorney Abel Reyna testify.

The motion will be heard in the 19th District Court before Judge Strother on Jan. 22 at 10 a.m

The witnesses referenced in the motion are under subpoena and are expected to testify.

The attorney for biker Jorge Salinas said Reyna and his office should be disqualified because he chose to make himself a witness in these cases by going to the crime scene at Twin Peaks and directing the arrests of innocent people, against the sound judgment of every Waco law enforcement official investigating the scene that day.

Following is the complete motion:

