Waco ISD police chief on administrative leave during investigation of inappropriate work environment

A Central Texas police chief is on administrative leave with pay after allegations of promoting an inappropriate work environment.

Waco ISD Police Chief Ken Boatman is on leave while an investigation is conducted into the allegations.

DeBeer said Boatman has been with the district since December 1999. He has been the chief of police since October 2011.

While the investigation is underway, Lieutenant David Williams will take over the chief duties. Williams has 15 years of law enforcement experience, including 8 with the district.

Waco ISD spokesperson Kyle DeBeer said that the investigation has "not reached any conclusions" and that "the district will not be commenting on the investigation until it is complete."

DeBeer added the district encourages employees to report if they feel uncomfortable in a work environment and they will investigate it.

