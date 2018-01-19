Fire kills dog, four cats in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fire kills dog, four cats in Temple

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A dog and four cats were killed in a fire Friday afternoon. 

Temple Fire and Rescue said the fire happened in the 1100 block of S. 24th around 2:30 p.m. 

There was no one in the home at the time, except for a dog and four cats. 

One person was displaced. The cause of the fire is still being determined. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly