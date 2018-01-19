Water leak causing dangerous road conditions in Belton is now fixed

A woman in Belton has about had it with a water leak that's been causing problems for her for a little over a month now.

"If you look up close to where it's coming out of the ground in the grassy area you can see it trickling over the curb," Tosha Smith said. "It's quite a bit of water in my opinion."

The leak off of Main Street in Belton has been happening since at least the beginning of December and while it's been an eyesore for a little over a month now, with the recent freezing temperatures Smith said it dangerous too.

"I came here this morning before I had to go to work and took some pictures and video and there were vehicles that were sliding and tires spinning so it's definitely an issue," Smith said.

So, why hasn't the problem been fixed?

"I have three different companies and agencies saying that it's not their issue when it has to be somebody's," Smith said.

Smith added that she has reached out to multiple businesses surrounding the water leak and the city of Belton and she said at this point she doesn't care what entity is responsible for the problem she just wants it fixed.

"I don't care whose fault it is or who's problem it is I just want whoever it is to fix it. That's all, I just want it fixed. And fixed soon, before another freeze come this way in Belton," Smith added.

As of Friday, the City of Belton confirmed Taco Bell had workers out fixing the problem.

