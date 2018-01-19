DPS graduates 3 new troopers, canines

The Texas Department of Public Safety said three troopers and three canines graduated from an eight-week training program.

The canines teams will join 42 other DPS teams stationed throughout Texas, including six explosive- detection stationed in Austin.

“DPS canine teams are an integral part of the department’s efforts to detect and disrupt drug trafficking and other criminal activity that threaten the safety of our communities,” said Director Steven McCraw.

Two of the dogs were obtained from the U.S. Department of Defense and one was donated, including a yellow Labrador Retriever, a German Shepherd and a Malahered. The newly trained canines will be used for drug detection.

“We are proud that these canine officers are officially joining our ranks, and we are confident that these expertly-trained teams will work together, following their instincts, to help make Texas a safer place," said McCraw.

