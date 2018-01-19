Volunteer fire department to apply for grant to get new radios

Bell Fire & Rescue Chaplain David Nobles also said the current radios have a low battery life, which can be worrisome when responding to a call. (Source: KXXV)

Ten Bell county volunteer fire departments will apply for a joint grant to get new portable radios.

Salado, Central Bell Fire & Rescue and Troy are some of the VFDs that will be applying.

The upgrade would allow those departments to be on the same radio system that other Bell county agencies. Currently, they can communicate with each other. However, the system the volunteer fire departments are using is about to go out, according to Bell County Coordinator Michael Harmon.

Bell Fire & Rescue Chaplain David Nobles also said the current radios have a low battery life, which can be worrisome when responding to a call.

