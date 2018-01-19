Temple mayor to not seek re-election

The City of Temple said in a tweet that mayor announced last night that he will not seek re-election in the May elections.

Daniel A. Dunn was elected to his first term as Mayor in May 2013.

“It has been the greatest honor to serve the City of Temple for eight years, first as a council member and then as Mayor,” Dunn said in a statement. “Temple is my home and my first love. I wanted to serve as Mayor since I was a boy and my wife, Alicia and my family as a whole has helped me make that possible.”

Previously, he has served on the Temple City Council, District 1 since May 2010, and was elected Mayor Pro-Tem in June 2012.

He is a real estate broker and vice president of Rodney Dunn Company, Inc., in Temple.

He is a graduate of Temple High School and Baylor University.

Dunn plans to continue to work, volunteer and be an active part of the Temple community. He also plans to attend graduate school and hopes to eventually teach and pursue his lifelong interest in writing.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.