Police say suspect with criminal record armed himself during traffic stop

The Waco Police Department said a man with a criminal record armed himself during a traffic stop in Waco early Friday morning.

Just before midnight officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of South 11th St.

The suspect's vehicle was stopped and after it was observed in the officer's lane of traffic and almost hit the patrol unit head-on.

Officers approached and spoke with the driver identified as 54-year-old Tyiwon Wilson.

The suspect identified himself to police as Tommie Weaver Jr. He used that name for his booking.

Wilson has many aliases including Tommie Weaver Jr.

One of the officers unobserved by Wilson was on the passenger side of the suspects car.

The initial contact of the officer returned to the patrol unit to run a record check.

Wilson, not knowing a second officer was on the scene, reached under the driver's seat picking up a stolen handgun.

The suspect's weapon was fully loaded with an extended 31 round magazine.

Wilson was armed and was waiting for the officer to return.

The second officer immediately reacted and order Wilson to drop the gun.

Wilson complied and dropped the gun.

Officers were then able to take the suspect into custody.

Wilson was found to be in possession marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The stolen firearm Wilson had was also recovered.

Wilson has served time for murder, aggravated robbery, and is currently on parole for aggravated kidnapping.

Police said they believe Wilson's intentions were not friendly and he planned to do harm to the officers most likely to avoid going back to prison.

Wilson was transported and booked into the county jail.

