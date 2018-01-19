Police say suspect with criminal record armed himself during traffic stop

The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
Waco ISD Police Chief Ken Boatman is on leave while an investigation is conducted into allegations of an inappropriate work environment.More >>
Waco ISD Police Chief Ken Boatman is on leave while an investigation is conducted into allegations of an inappropriate work environment.More >>
A dog and four cats were killed in a fire Friday afternoon.More >>
A dog and four cats were killed in a fire Friday afternoon.More >>
A woman in Belton has about had it with a water leak that's been causing problems for her for a little over a month now.More >>
A woman in Belton has about had it with a water leak that's been causing problems for her for a little over a month now.More >>