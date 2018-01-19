'Not In My City' awareness campaign hopes to end human trafficking in CTX

For the Jan. 19 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Tina Lincoln the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer of Hill County Probation Department and Natalie Garnett the Assistant National Director at UnBound and Coordinator at The Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition.

During the interview, Lincoln and Garnett talked about human trafficking and efforts to combat it in Central Texas.

They also talked about “Not In My City,” an awareness campaign that gets local businesses to display a “Not In My City” poster.

On Jan. 20th this outreach is happening from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. in six different counties.

The locations are as followed:

McLennan County

Antioch Community Church - ATS Room

505 N 20th St.

Waco, TX 76707

Bosque County

Zion United Church

1421 FM 219

Clifton, TX 76634

Hill County

Hill College

Performing Arts Center (PAC)

112 Lamar Dr.

Hillsboro, TX 76645

Whitney

The Forum

101 S. Brazos St.

Whitney, TX 76692

Freestone County

Freestone Community Center

739 FM 80 S.

Donie, TX 75838

Falls County

St. Joseph's Catholic Church - Church Hall

311 Oaks St.

Marlin, Texas 76661

Limestone County

Mexia Civic Center

100 S. McKinney St.

Mexia, TX 76667

Garnett and Lincoln said not only do they want to raise awareness but the goal of the outreach is to bring resources to human trafficking victims.

All community members are encouraged to join.

The National Human Trafficking hotline number is 1-888-373-7888. You can also visit their website www.humantraffickinghotline.org.

For more information on the "Not In My City" outreach visit www.hothtc.org.

