'Not In My City' awareness campaign hopes to end human trafficki - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

'Not In My City' awareness campaign hopes to end human trafficking in CTX

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
Connect
(Source: UnBound/Vimeo) (Source: UnBound/Vimeo)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Jan. 19 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Tina Lincoln the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer of Hill County Probation Department and Natalie Garnett the Assistant National Director at UnBound and Coordinator at The Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition.

During the interview, Lincoln and Garnett talked about human trafficking and efforts to combat it in Central Texas.

They also talked about “Not In My City,” an awareness campaign that gets local businesses to display a “Not In My City” poster.

On Jan. 20th this outreach is happening from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. in six different counties.

 The locations are as followed:

  • McLennan County
    Antioch Community Church - ATS Room
    505 N 20th St. 
    Waco, TX 76707

  • Bosque County
    Zion United Church
    1421 FM 219
    Clifton, TX 76634

  • Hill County
    Hill College
    Performing Arts Center (PAC)
    112 Lamar Dr.
    Hillsboro, TX 76645

  • Whitney
    The Forum
    101 S. Brazos St.
    Whitney, TX 76692

  • Freestone County
    Freestone Community Center
    739 FM 80 S.
    Donie, TX 75838

  • Falls County
    St. Joseph's Catholic Church - Church Hall
    311 Oaks St.
    Marlin, Texas 76661

  • Limestone County
    Mexia Civic Center
    100 S. McKinney St.
    Mexia, TX 76667

Garnett and Lincoln said not only do they want to raise awareness but the goal of the outreach is to bring resources to human trafficking victims.

All community members are encouraged to join.

The National Human Trafficking hotline number is 1-888-373-7888. You can also visit their website www.humantraffickinghotline.org.

For more information on the "Not In My City" outreach visit www.hothtc.org.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly