Central Texas woman says professional organizer changed her life drastically

Many of us make New Year's resolutions at the beginning of the year, and one of the most popular ones is getting organized. But how many people stick with this resolution?

We spoke with a Central Texas mom who says hiring a certified professional organizer has helped her dramatically.

Shanna Mattson says it's not only about the physical transformation. but it also helps emotionally. She has children that are 5, 12 and 17 years old.

"If they know that this is the basket where you belts go or the basket where your socks go, then it's much easier for them to stop and put them where they go," Mattson said.

Jennifer Synder is a Certified Professional Organizer who owns Neat as a Pin in Central Texas. She started with helping Mattson organize her garage and then moved on to other projects at her house.

"There have been people who have said that I've saved their life and I've saved their marriage," Synder said.



Synder said many of her clients prefer color coding and labeling when it comes to organization, but there are other ways to keep things tidy.

"I have a client who likes her clothes organized by texture and I have another client that likes hers organized by outfits," she said.



Mattson jokes that her husband is the complete opposite.

"He does not appreciate organization as much as I do," Mattson said.

But she stresses he's a good sport and supportive. The mother of three says getting organized has brought her peace of mind, in a world that always seems to be on the go.

As for Synder, she says this profession found her back in 2010. She was a wedding planner prior to becoming a Certified Professional Organizer.

