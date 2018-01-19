Two-vehicle crash blocks lanes on I-35 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Two-vehicle crash blocks lanes on I-35

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
TROY, TX (KXXV) -

A two-vehicle crash was blocking lanes on Interstate 35 near Troy Friday morning. The accident was cleared by 9 a.m. 

The accident happened on I-35 at Big Elm Creek near mile marker 310 and is blocking the left lane. 

TxDOT said drivers should expect at least a ten-minute delay.

