Midland Co. Sheriff's office mourn K9 loss

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Mormel served as a K9 with the SWAT team for 6 years (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office / Facebook) Mormel served as a K9 with the SWAT team for 6 years (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a friend and colleague. 

Mormel, a 10-year-old Dutch Shepherd, died on Thursday after spending six years as a working K9 for the department’s SWAT team.

He had retired in 2017 and was living with his handler, Corp. Robbie Strahan.

