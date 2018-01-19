Midland Co. Sheriff's office mourn K9 loss

Mormel served as a K9 with the SWAT team for 6 years (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a friend and colleague.

Mormel, a 10-year-old Dutch Shepherd, died on Thursday after spending six years as a working K9 for the department’s SWAT team.

He had retired in 2017 and was living with his handler, Corp. Robbie Strahan.

