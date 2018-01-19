18-wheeler crashes into Bellmead car wash

Police are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler in Bellmead.

Witnesses said the driver of a semi-truck ran off the road on Northbound I-35, through the intersection of N. I-35 Frontage Road & Highway 84 and into the H-E-B gas station's car wash just before midnight. Witnesses said they heard a boom and saw smoke coming from the top of the car wash. Witnesses said they ran over and got the driver of the semi out and started giving him CPR before first responders arrived.

Several signs were knocked down along the semi's path and debris was scattered across the road.

Waco police records said the call initially came in as a crash into a light pole.

Bellmead police, Waco police, Bellmead and Waco Fire Departments responded to the scene.

It's unclear what caused the crash or how the driver is doing.

This is a developing story.

