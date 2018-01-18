Calhoun Co. man kills children, daughter's fiance before killing himself

Police say a man shot and killed his children and his daughter's fiancé before killing himself in White Plains on Thursday afternoon.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the suspect as Tony Parker.

Police say deputies went to the home after receiving a phone call from Parker, saying he had killed people and was going to kill himself.

Deputies found three bodies in the front yard, but not Parker.

After tracing the origin of the 911 call, Parker's location was traced to a nearby store.

Parker was found with at that location with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Brown identified the victims as 19-year-old Heather Parker and 20-year-old Brandon Roberts. Brown declined to name the third victim, a 12-year-old boy.

Police say Parker’s children did not regularly live with him.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.