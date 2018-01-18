VIDEO: Police calls scammer who pretends to sell ads for high school t-shirts

The police chief recorded the phone conversation with the scammer. (Source: Clifton Police Department)

The Clifton Police Department posted a video where a caller attempts to solicit money, saying they are selling ads for t-shirts for the Clifton High School. Police said that this is a scam.

The police chief called the scammer during the video, and when he asked the scammer questions, he was put on hold. The person on the phone never got back.

The chief added that he contacted the Clifton High School band director, and he confirmed there wasn't a fundraiser being conducted.

