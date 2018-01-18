Park Ranger shows what happens when you shake a water bottle whe - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Park Ranger shows what happens when you shake a water bottle when it's 12 degrees

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Park rangers shows the water turning into ice instantly! (Source: Fairfield Lake State Park) Park rangers shows the water turning into ice instantly! (Source: Fairfield Lake State Park)
FAIRFIELD, TX (KXXV) -

The Fairfield Lake State Park posted on their Facebook page a demonstration of what they called "flash freezing".

Ranger Dan shook a bottle of water in 12-degree weather - and it freezes instantly! This video was posted on Wednesday.

Watch for yourself here: 

