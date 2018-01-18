Central Texas student semifinalists for Military Child of the Year

A Killeen High School student has been named a semifinalist for the 2018 Military Child of the Year.

17-year-old Brooke Errington is one of 95 finalists for the award, given by Operation Homefront.

2018 is the 10th anniversary of this award, which reflects the positive impact these military children have made on their families, schools and communities.

on April 19, the final seven recipients will go to Washinton D.C.to be recognized at a gala. They will receive $10,000, a laptop computer and other donated gifts.

Errington's parent serves in the U.S. Army branch of the military.

